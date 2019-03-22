Stephan Lichtsteiner Says He Could Leave Arsenal Despite Talks over New Contract

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has said that while there have been discussions of a new contract at the club, he could leave in the summer in search of more game time.

The Switzerland international signed a one-year deal when he joined from Juventus last summer.

He told Neue Zurcher Zeitung's Samuel Burgener and Michele Coviello (h/t Goal):

"There have been talks. We have to see if it suits both sides. Arsenal is a big club, I feel very happy. But I want to play regularly with regard to the European Championships. It was OK this year. But if the coach says that he no longer counts on me, I have to worry."

Lichtsteiner has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

Fellow right-back Hector Bellerin had surgery in January after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, with the club expecting his recovery to take between six and nine months, per The Independent's Jack Watson.

As such, the Gunners could be short of cover there at the start of next season should Lichtsteiner move on this summer.

However, the veteran, who turned 35 in January, has struggled to impress at the Emirates Stadium.

He's as experienced as they come, having won seven Serie A titles in as many years at Juventus, but age has noticeably caught up with him.

In February, Lichtsteiner played 90 minutes in the Premier League for the third time as Arsenal lost 3-1 to Manchester City, in which the Sky Blues repeatedly targeted him as the weak link in their defence.

His performance generated plenty of reaction on social media:

Opta statistician Orbinho also provided some damning evidence against the Swiss:

Improving their defensive capabilities should be among Arsenal's priorities this summer.

While that will largely involve recruitment of new signings, it seems letting Lichtsteiner move on might also help in that regard.

As for the player himself, he might find a new club who can give him the game time he desires more than the Gunners.