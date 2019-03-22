Video: Fletcher Magee Drops 24 Points, Hits 7 3s in Wofford's Win vs. Seton Hall

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The seventh-seeded Wofford Terriers held off the 10th-seeded Seton Hall Pirates 84-68 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday, and it's all thanks to a big performance from senior Fletcher Magee.

Magee led the Terriers to the program's first-ever tournament victory with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting. All seven makes came from three-point range:

That big night helped the fourth-year guard make history:

Magee's final trey of the night came with 3:11 to play and extended the Wofford lead to double digits.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall star Myles Powell responded to a quiet first half (four points) with a 23-point outburst in the second:

That included 17 points in the first nine minutes and eight seconds out of the break.

But Powell couldn't carry his team to the finish line. After the Pirates cut the deficit to a single point with less than five minutes to play, the Terriers went on a 17-0 run over the next four minutes to pull away for good.

Win or lose, both Magee and Powell put on quite the show:

Wofford will now face second-seeded Kentucky on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16.