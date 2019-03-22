Alliance of American Football 2019 Week 7 Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

It's been one heck of a week for the Alliance of American Football. With four weeks left in the regular season, the playoff race is still open. The league announced that it is moving its championship game to the Dallas Cowboys' facility, known as The Star.

Oh, and former first-round NFL pick Johnny Manziel just signed on and will play for the Memphis Express.

"In my eyes and in my mind, I'm here for a reason," Manziel said, per Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

For Manziel, that reason is the continuation of his football career. For the Alliance, it's about adding a household name and increasing the number of eyeballs on the startup league. There are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow heading into the seventh week of the inaugural AAF season. Let's take a look at the current standings, schedule and odds.

AAF Standings

Eastern Conference



Orlando Apollos: 5-1

Birmingham Iron: 4-2

Atlanta Legends: 2-4

Memphis Express: 1-5

Western Conference

San Antonio Commanders: 4-2

San Diego Fleet: 3-3

Arizona Hotshots: 3-3

Salt Lake Stallions: 2-4

AAF Week 7 Schedule

Saturday, March 23: Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, March 23: Salt Lake at San Antonio, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, March 24: San Diego at Arizona, 4 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, March 24: Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

All games can be streamed at aaf-live.com.

Game of the Week



San Diego at Arizona



Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

This is an important game for both of these Western Conference rivals. Both sit at 3-3 and are in the playoff mix, but the loser will be left needing to make up ground over the final three weeks.

Last week, the Arizona Hotshots ended a three-game skid by knocking off the league's last unbeaten team, the Orlando Apollos. The Hotshots now have a chance to go on a hot streak (pun intended), especially with running back Jhurell Pressley grinding and quarterback John Wolford thriving.

Pressley leads the AAF with 343 yards rushing, while Wolford leads the league with 11 touchdown passes.

The San Diego Fleet, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a close loss to the Birmingham Iron in Week 6. Their offense has been a bit more up-and-down this season. However, it has appeared formidable the last couple of weeks with quarterback Mike Bercovici, who regained the job after Philip Nelson suffered a fractured clavicle in Week 4.

This game, by the way, marks a homecoming of sorts for Bercovici, who played his college ball for Arizona State—the Hotshots play their home games at Sun Devil Stadium.

"The last time I played there we played the team down south [Arizona], I think we hung 50 points on them [52], and I figured that would be the last time I would ever play on that field," Bercovici said, per Jeff Goldberg of AAF.com. "It's pretty sentimental, actually."

A meaningful football game that features league stars, high stakes and player-driven storylines on a Sunday afternoon? Yes, please! This is exactly the kind of game the AAF hoped to give casual football fans when the league was first established.

AAF Championship Odds

Here are the updated championship odds from Oddschecker.com:

Orlando Apollos: 13-10

Arizona Hotshots: 4-1

Birmingham Iron: 9-2

San Antonio Commanders: 11-2

San Diego Fleet: 8-1

Salt Lake Stallions: 22-1

Atlanta Legends: 59-1

Memphis Express: 150-1