Clay Matthews Calls Rams a 'Perfect Fit' After Leaving Packers in Free Agency

Greg Beacham/Associated Press

Having been born in Los Angeles and having played college football at USC, returning home was the only logical choice for former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews in free agency.

"L.A. hasn't had an NFL organization in some time—at least since I was a kid," Matthews told Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site. "And for them to come back here, and for it to be so close to home—it truly is a perfect fit for me."

After being taken 26th overall by the Packers back in 2009, Matthews had spent his entire 10-year career with the organization. He earned six Pro Bowl selections as he cemented himself among the best at his position.

Not only that, but he helped bring a Lombardi Trophy home to Green Bay with a Super Bowl XLV victory.

The 32-year-old linebacker had the opportunity to explore his market as a free agent this offseason, and he wound up signing a two-year deal with the Rams.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the two-year pact could be worth up to $16.75 million.

Matthews pointed out that he had a "pretty good run" in Green Bay. However, the time had come for him to move on and start a new chapter of his career.

Los Angeles not only offers him a chance to play close to home, but he also joins a team that went 13-3 in 2018 and is coming off a Super Bowl LIII appearance. Matthews noted, per Simmons, that the opportunity to return to L.A. and compete for another ring was tough to match:

"Well, what brings me to Los Angeles is the simple fact that I grew up out here, went to school out here. My family and I, this is what we consider home—building a house out here currently that should be done soon. And then furthermore, the success that the Rams have had recently—it's a no brainer for me to continue my career out here. So I'm looking forward to it, looking forward to helping this team get a Lombardi trophy.

[...]

"I kind of knew that the Rams were where I wanted to go. With where I'm at in my career, and where I’m at as a husband and father to three kids—it just made sense to kind of come closer to home with these last couple years. So, I mean, that was really it. Obviously as I had mentioned, the success of the team as of late, as well as how close they were to winning a Super Bowl last year—all that adds to the allure of coming out here."

It may take time for fans to get used to seeing Matthews in a Rams uniform, but the linebacker appears comfortable with his decision.