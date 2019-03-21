Ja Morant Says 'I'm Not Done Yet' After Historic Triple-Double vs. Marquette

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

After delivering one of the best NCAA tournament performances in recent memory, Murray State Racers star Ja Morant promises there is more to come.

Morant led the 12th-seeded Racers to an 83-64 victory over the fifth-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles by posting 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. In doing so, he became just the eighth player since 1984 to record a triple-double at the Big Dance and the first since 2012.

That was apparently just the start of things to come:

That's bad news for the Florida State Seminoles, who will be tasked with trying to contain Morant in the second round Saturday.

Morant was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, as he has averaged 24.6 points and 10.0 assists this season.