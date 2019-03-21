Tom Izzo Defends Yelling at Aaron Henry During Michigan State's Win vs. Bradley

Tom Izzo Defends Yelling at Aaron Henry During Michigan State's Win vs. BradleyMarch 22, 2019
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo defended himself after cameras showed him yelling at Spartans forward Aaron Henry during the second half of Thursday's win over Bradley in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
During a stoppage in play, Izzo began chastising Henry, so much so that MSU guard Cassius Winston stepped in to hold Izzo back.
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
"What's wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?" Izzo said after the game, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "Aaron Henry—trust me—did some things that you can't do as a starter on a top-five team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort-related."
According to Teicher, Izzo was upset with Henry after he didn't get back on defense quickly enough during a sequence in the second half.
Opinions toward Izzo were mixed on social media after he laid into his player:
Mike Lupica @MikeLupica
Tom Izzo goes at one of his players, Aaron Henry, so hard during Michigan State-Bradley that Izzo has to be restrained. But the guys on TV tell us it's okay, because the coach just loves his players so much.
Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops
I often cite Izzo as a prime example of a coach who gets on his players but remains effective because he takes so much time off the court to talk and listen and tell them he loves them. There's a reason his guys play so hard and his teams win so much. https://t.co/b5fgY988cq
Jordan Brenner @JordanBrenner
Unless Henry just threatened Tom Izzo's family, that's a really bad look.
Brendan Quinn @BFQuinn
Fact is, whether you agree w/ his style or not, this is the way it is at MSU. What happened is no different than a game at Breslin. It just happened to be on CBS during the first day of the NCAAT and turned into a meme. You can dislike Izzo's manner but this wasn't an "incident." https://t.co/CKtoR0qrnR
The 6'6", 210-pound forward downplayed the significance of Izzo's outburst.
"I've heard worse from him," he said, per Teicher. "I've got it worse in practice before."
The freshman, ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports out of Indianapolis, finished with eight points and three rebounds in 29 minutes on the floor.
The Spartans are acquainted with their opponent in the second round. The 10th-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Louisville Cardinals 86-76 to advance out of the first round.
Watch Live: No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan