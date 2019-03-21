Tom Izzo Defends Yelling at Aaron Henry During Michigan State's Win vs. Bradley

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans glares at Aaron Henry #11 after a play during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Bradley Braves at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo defended himself after cameras showed him yelling at Spartans forward Aaron Henry during the second half of Thursday's win over Bradley in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

During a stoppage in play, Izzo began chastising Henry, so much so that MSU guard Cassius Winston stepped in to hold Izzo back.

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

"What's wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?" Izzo said after the game, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "Aaron Henry—trust me—did some things that you can't do as a starter on a top-five team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort-related."

According to Teicher, Izzo was upset with Henry after he didn't get back on defense quickly enough during a sequence in the second half.

Opinions toward Izzo were mixed on social media after he laid into his player:

The 6'6", 210-pound forward downplayed the significance of Izzo's outburst.

"I've heard worse from him," he said, per Teicher. "I've got it worse in practice before."

The freshman, ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports out of Indianapolis, finished with eight points and three rebounds in 29 minutes on the floor.

The Spartans are acquainted with their opponent in the second round. The 10th-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Louisville Cardinals 86-76 to advance out of the first round.

Related

    Watch Live: No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Morant Shows Stuff of March Madness Legends

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Morant Shows Stuff of March Madness Legends

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Izzo Defends Yelling at Henry

    Michigan State Basketball logo
    Michigan State Basketball

    Izzo Defends Yelling at Henry

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kenny Goins Had a Bad Game. So He Made Fun of Himself

    Michigan State Basketball logo
    Michigan State Basketball

    Kenny Goins Had a Bad Game. So He Made Fun of Himself

    Jeff Seidel
    via Detroit Free Press