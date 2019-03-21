Tom Izzo Defends Yelling at Aaron Henry During Michigan State's Win vs. Bradley

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo defended himself after cameras showed him yelling at Spartans forward Aaron Henry during the second half of Thursday's win over Bradley in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

During a stoppage in play, Izzo began chastising Henry, so much so that MSU guard Cassius Winston stepped in to hold Izzo back.

"What's wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?" Izzo said after the game, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "Aaron Henry—trust me—did some things that you can't do as a starter on a top-five team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort-related."



According to Teicher, Izzo was upset with Henry after he didn't get back on defense quickly enough during a sequence in the second half.

Opinions toward Izzo were mixed on social media after he laid into his player:

The 6'6", 210-pound forward downplayed the significance of Izzo's outburst.

"I've heard worse from him," he said, per Teicher. "I've got it worse in practice before."

The freshman, ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports out of Indianapolis, finished with eight points and three rebounds in 29 minutes on the floor.

The Spartans are acquainted with their opponent in the second round. The 10th-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Louisville Cardinals 86-76 to advance out of the first round.