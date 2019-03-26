MLB 2024: Who Will Be the Biggest Superstars of Baseball in 5 Years?

0 of 12

For those of us unsure about what tomorrow holds, no question leads to more fear than "Where do you see yourself in five years?"

Laying out MLB's future landscape is no easier.

Let's take a time machine back five years. Matthew McConaughey's performance as Rust Cohle gave HBO a breakout hit in True Detective. The Dayton Flyers soared their way to the Elite Eight as a No. 11 seed in the men's NCAA tournament. Phil Jackson signed a five-year contract to run the New York Knicks, which must mean he's about to wrap up his successful overhaul by steering them to another title.

Heading into 2014, the best player in baseball was some upstart named...Mike Trout. OK, that part didn't work.

Still, much has changed around the diamond in the last five years.

Miguel Cabrera was two years removed from a Triple Crown and coming off back-to-back AL MVP triumphs over Trout that sparked heated debate over WAR. Chris Davis had just bashed 53 home runs. Michael Cuddyer won the NL batting title, and Matt Harvey was just beginning his ascension to can't-miss superstardom.

What will baseball be like in five years? Maybe new rules that give each team only one out will cut down the average pace of play to seven minutes per game. Perhaps they'll pay minor leaguers fairly and alter free agency with changes to service-time eligibility.

Of course, no psychic could truly say which stars will run the place entering 2024. Some of the future's top players could currently be in high school or another country. In fact, we'll account for that uncertainty by beginning this 2024 All-Star team with a college standout.

Note: In order to simplify this exercise and focus on the players, no attempts were made to predict team changes.