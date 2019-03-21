Marcus Smart Fined $50,000 for Shoving Joel Embiid in Celtics vs. 76ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will pay the price for shoving Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid during Wednesday's 118-115 loss.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the NBA fined Smart $50,000 on Thursday.

Embiid appeared to stick his elbow out when Smart ran past him early in the third quarter, and Smart by shoving Embiid to the ground when his back was turned. Both players were restrained after the shove, and Smart got ejected after he received a flagrant-2 foul.

"Stuff like that gets me going, gets the crowd going," Embiid told reporters afterward. "Obviously, I was frustrated because it was a cheap shot. I didn't see it coming."

It got him going Wednesday, as he scored his team's next eight points and helped direct Philadelphia's comeback with 37 points and 22 rebounds behind 20-of-21 shooting from the free-throw line. He also blocked Kyrie Irving in the final minute to set up Jimmy Butler's dagger jump shot on the other end.

"I'm the most unstoppable player in the league," he said on ESPN's broadcast.

With Smart sidelined with an ejection, Boston lost to the 76ers for the first time in four matchups this season. The Celtics have otherwise dominated their Eastern Conference rival, as they eliminated the Sixers in the second round of last year's playoffs in only five games as well.

However, Wednesday's game should bolster Philadelphia's confidence if the two teams meet up in the postseason for the second straight year.