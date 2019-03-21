Minnesota Freshman Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness 2019

Right Arrow Icon

No. 10 Minnesota defeated No. 7 Louisville in the first upset of March Madness 2019, and guard Gabe Kalscheur led the way for the Gophers. Watch the video above for more about one of the tournament's early breakout stars.


