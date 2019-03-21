Video: Watch NMSU's Upset Bid Come Up Short vs. Auburn in Heartbreaking Fashion

Adam Wells

Auburn came within an eyelash of being a victim of the dreaded 5-12 upset in the 2019 NCAA tournament on Thursday in a 78-77 win over New Mexico State in Salt Lake City. 

The Tigers did their best to give the game away, including when Bryce Brown fouled Terrell Brown on a potential go-ahead three-point attempt with one second remaining. 

After Brown missed two of his three free-throw attempts, Trevelin Queen had another chance to win it for the Aggies, but his three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark. 

New Mexico State has now lost its last 12 games in the tournament dating back to 1992-93. 

