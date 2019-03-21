Video: Watch NMSU's Upset Bid Come Up Short vs. Auburn in Heartbreaking Fashion

UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever Right Arrow Icon

Auburn came within an eyelash of being a victim of the dreaded 5-12 upset in the 2019 NCAA tournament on Thursday in a 78-77 win over New Mexico State in Salt Lake City.

The Tigers did their best to give the game away, including when Bryce Brown fouled Terrell Brown on a potential go-ahead three-point attempt with one second remaining.

After Brown missed two of his three free-throw attempts, Trevelin Queen had another chance to win it for the Aggies, but his three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

New Mexico State has now lost its last 12 games in the tournament dating back to 1992-93.