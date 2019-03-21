Video: Watch NMSU's Upset Bid Come Up Short vs. Auburn in Heartbreaking Fashion

Video: Watch NMSU's Upset Bid Come Up Short vs. Auburn in Heartbreaking FashionMarch 21, 2019
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever
Auburn came within an eyelash of being a victim of the dreaded 5-12 upset in the 2019 NCAA tournament on Thursday in a 78-77 win over New Mexico State in Salt Lake City.
The Tigers did their best to give the game away, including when Bryce Brown fouled Terrell Brown on a potential go-ahead three-point attempt with one second remaining.
After Brown missed two of his three free-throw attempts, Trevelin Queen had another chance to win it for the Aggies, but his three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
New Mexico State has now lost its last 12 games in the tournament dating back to 1992-93.
Watch Live: No. 15 Bradley Hanging with No. 2 MSU