Spain vs. Norway: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Spain and Norway begin their 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying campaigns in Group F on Saturday.

Valencia's Mestalla Stadium will host the match, with Spain hoping to repeat their phenomenal past success in the tournament.

La Roja have won three of the last four European Championship titles, but crashed out to Italy in the round of 16 at the last tournament.

Norway have not qualified for the finals since 2000, but are guaranteed at least a play-off berth in this competition due to their successful performance in the UEFA Nations League.

Date: Saturday, March 22

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK); ESPN, Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK); WatchESPN, Univision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: Spain: 2-11, Norway: 16-1, draw: 6-1 (via Oddschecker)

The failure of Spain in recent major tournaments is not a reflection of the talent they possess.

The Spanish crawled through the group phase at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and then were shocked by the hosts as they went out on penalties.

Defeat in Moscow was hard to swallow, but after the acrimonious departure of coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament, a lack of performance was not a surprise.

Spain have fresh leadership under Luis Enrique, and the former Barcelona coach has a depth of experience, despite being just 48.

The former international player was ready for a fresh challenge after a break from club management, and the timing of the vacancy was perfect for the two-time La Liga winning coach.

Both nations enter their first Euro 2020 qualifying game in varying form. The Spanish suffered a pair of 3-2 defeats in the Nations League, with Croatia and England getting the better of La Roja.

The Norwegians have lost two of the last five, but won their final Nations League game 2-0 at Cyprus.

Norway won Group C3 as a result, and they will travel to Valencia with a spring in their step despite the undeniable calibre of their opponents.

The Lions will employ a tough rear-guard action against Spain as they attempt to claim an unlikely points return.

Enrique has picked an experimental squad for this game as he tests out La Liga's form talent.

Per Reuters (via MailOnline), Thiago Alcantara, Saul Niguez, Koke and Isco missed out on selection, with Sergi Gomez, Sergio Canales and Jaime Mata surprise additions. Iker Muniain also returns to the international arena after a seven-year absence.

The move is a clear indication Enrique is triggering transition, and the game will be a huge opportunity for a number of lesser-known Spanish players.