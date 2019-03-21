NCAA Basketball Tournament 2019: Predictions for Friday's First-Round Schedule

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Day 2 of the NCAA tournament is more wall-to-wall college basketball, and it is a day for Atlantic Coast Conference powerhouses.

Duke, North Carolina and Virginia are all in action, and there's no reason to thing that three No. 1 seeds won't register impressive victories.

We offer the schedule for the second day of the NCAA Tournament's First Round, along with our selections.

Friday's NCAA schedule, odds and selections (all point spread information courtesy of Vegas Insider.)

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa, 12:15 p.m. (CBS), Cincinnati -3.5, Iowa 72, Cincinnati 67

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 12:40 p.m. (truTV), Ole Miss -1, Ole Miss 78, Oklahoma 75

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. (TNT), Texas Tech -13.5, Texas Tech 87, Northern Kentucky 65

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine, 2 p.m. (TBS), Kansas State -4.5, Kansas State 73, UC Irvine 65

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate, 2:45 p.m. ET (CBS), Tennessee -17.5, Tennessee 91, Colgate 67

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb, 3:10 p.m., (truTV), Virginia -22, Virginia 69, Gardner-Webb 49

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 4 p.m. (TNT), Buffalo -4.5, Buffalo 77, Arizona State 70

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon, 4:30 p.m. (TBS), Wisconsin -2, Oregon 61, Wisconsin 57

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington, 6:50 p.m. (TNT), Utah State -3, Utah State 71, Washington 64

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Dakota State, 7:10 p.m. (CBS), Duke -27, Duke 86, ND State 51

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State, 7:20 p.m. (TBS), Houston -12, Houston 88, Geogia State 69

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty, 7:27 p.m. (truTV), Mississippi State -6.5; Mississippi State 70, Liberty 59

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona, 9:20 p.m. (TNT), North Carolina -23, North Carolina 90, Iona 66

No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF, 9:40 p.m. (CBS), UCF -1, VCU 70, UCF 66

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State, 9:50 p.m. (TBS), Iowa State -5.5, Iowa State 93, Ohio State 83

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis, 9:57 p.m. (truTV), Virginia Tech -10.5, Virginia Tec 82, Saint Louis 70

Kansas State vs. UC-Irvine

The Anteaters are on a roll, as they are 10-0 in their last 10 games and are coming into the NCAA Tournament off a championship performance in the Big West conference tournament.

The Wildcats lost to eventual Big 12 conference tournament champion Iowa State, but they had won six of seven games before that loss. Kansas State tied for first place in the Big 12 during the regular season.

UC-Irvine earned an early-season road victory over Saint Mary's, the team that beat No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference tournament. Kansas State's best win was a sharp 58-45 triumph over Big 12 co-champion Texas Tech.

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber has a solid fundamental team with quite a bit of depth. He is going to depend on guard Barry Brown Jr. and forward Dean Wade for the bulk of the team's scoring and leadership. Brown is averaging 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while Wade is scoring 12.9 points and adding 6.2 rebounds per outing.

Weber also gets double-digit scoring from forward Xavier Sneed (10.6 ppg) and guard Kamau Stokes (10.8 ppg).

Those options will make it difficult for the Anteaters, who depend on guards Max Hazzard and Evan Leonard for their scoring. Hazzard is the team's leading scorer with 12.5 ppg and Leonard is contributing 11.1 per night. Those two are UCI's only scorers averaging in double figures.

Kansas State ranks 108th in the KenPom adjusted offensive ratings, but they are a much more impressive fourth in the adjusted defensive ratings. UCI is 129th and 56th in those same two categories.

Give the edge in this games to the Wildcats, who survive and advance.

Texas Tech vs. Northern Kentucky

The Red Raiders are back and motivated after falling one win short of reaching the Final Four in last year's NCAA Tournament.

They have an excellent chance of getting off to a positive start against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a team that won the Horizon League championship and comes into the tournament having won five games in a row.

Northern Kentucky features high-scoring forward Drew McDonald, who is averaging 19.5 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds per game. Guard Tyler Sharpe is scoring 14.1 points per night, and fellow guard Jalen Tate is contributing 14.0 ppg.

Those three players are going to have to be sensational if they are going to stay on the court with the heavily favored Red Raiders.

Jarrett Culver is averaging 18.5 points, and he is likely to be a high first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft. He is supported by Davide Moretti and Matt Mooney, who are both averaging in double figures.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard has been impressed by the steps Culver has taken this season.

"He's just one of the best players in college basketball," Beard said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "He's gotten so much better from Year 1 to Year 2. Shoot, he gets better from last week to this week. He's always working on his craft."

Texas Tech is the top-ranked team in the KenPom adjusted defensive rankings, while Northern Kentucky is 138th in that category.

It would be a true shocker if Northern Kentucky can come up with the upset of the determined Red Raiders.