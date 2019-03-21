NCAA Scores 2019: Tournament Results Tracker for 1st-Round Day 1 Bracket

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

March Madness is upon us.

Few days in sports are better than the first Thursday and Friday of the NCAA tournament, from the shocking upsets to dramatic buzzer-beaters, and everything in between. Below, we'll track Thursday's results and the updated bracket in what promises to be a fun day of action.

Matchups and Results

No. 10 Minnesota def. No. 7 Louisville, 86-76

No. 3 LSU def. No. 14 Yale, 79-74

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State

No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State

No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland

No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada

No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky

No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford

No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse

Bracket

LSU def. Yale, 79-74

LSU nearly let this one get away.

The Tigers led the Yale Bulldogs by as many as 18 points in the first half, though Yale pulled to within three points with just nine seconds left. LSU survived, however, pulling off the 79-74 victory.

Skylar Mays (19 points) and Tremont Waters (15 points, seven assists) led the way for the Tigers, while Alex Copeland (24 points, five rebounds) nearly led the Bulldogs on an epic comeback.

Yale may have lost, but Miye Oni had one of the highlights of the day, with this clean slam:

LSU now awaits the winner of Maryland vs. Belmont.

Minnesota def. Louisville, 86-76

The Minnesota Golden Gophers shot just 32.1 percent from three during the 2018-19 regular season, but on Thursday, the deep ball helped them advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament with an 86-76 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

Gabe Kalscheur (24 points, 5-of-11 from three) led the long-range assault for Minnesota, which hit on 11-of-27 three-point shots.

It was a rare showing from Minnesota from beyond the arc, as ESPN's Jay Bilas noted:

Christen Cunningham led the way for Louisville with 22 points, but it wasn't enough to extend the Cardinals' season. Minnesota now awaits the winner of Michigan State vs. Bradley.