NCAA Scores 2019: Tournament Results Tracker for 1st-Round Day 1 Bracket

NCAA Scores 2019: Tournament Results Tracker for 1st-Round Day 1 BracketMarch 21, 2019
March Madness is upon us.
Few days in sports are better than the first Thursday and Friday of the NCAA tournament, from the shocking upsets to dramatic buzzer-beaters, and everything in between. Below, we'll track Thursday's results and the updated bracket in what promises to be a fun day of action.
Matchups and Results
No. 10 Minnesota def. No. 7 Louisville, 86-76
No. 3 LSU def. No. 14 Yale, 79-74
No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn
No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State
No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State
No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland
No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette
No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada
No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky
No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford
No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse
Bracket
LSU def. Yale, 79-74
LSU nearly let this one get away.
The Tigers led the Yale Bulldogs by as many as 18 points in the first half, though Yale pulled to within three points with just nine seconds left. LSU survived, however, pulling off the 79-74 victory.
Skylar Mays (19 points) and Tremont Waters (15 points, seven assists) led the way for the Tigers, while Alex Copeland (24 points, five rebounds) nearly led the Bulldogs on an epic comeback.
Yale may have lost, but Miye Oni had one of the highlights of the day, with this clean slam:
LSU now awaits the winner of Maryland vs. Belmont.
Minnesota def. Louisville, 86-76
The Minnesota Golden Gophers shot just 32.1 percent from three during the 2018-19 regular season, but on Thursday, the deep ball helped them advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament with an 86-76 win over the Louisville Cardinals.
Gabe Kalscheur (24 points, 5-of-11 from three) led the long-range assault for Minnesota, which hit on 11-of-27 three-point shots.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Gabe Kalscheur has the @GopherMBB bench HYPE! 🕺 #MarchMadness https://t.co/H0tvXlva0q
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Kalscheur is up to 24 PTS & @GopherMBB holds a 14 point lead! 🔥 #MarchMadness https://t.co/nfTbUNOlWw
It was a rare showing from Minnesota from beyond the arc, as ESPN's Jay Bilas noted:
Jay Bilas @JayBilas
Minnesota hit 10 3pt FG in a game only three times this season, against Omaha in November, Rutgers in January, and Indiana in February. Minnesota has hit 10 3p FG against Louisville, with 10 minutes remaining.
Christen Cunningham led the way for Louisville with 22 points, but it wasn't enough to extend the Cardinals' season. Minnesota now awaits the winner of Michigan State vs. Bradley.
