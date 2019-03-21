Dedric Lawson's 25 Pace Kansas to Easy Win vs. Northeastern in NCAA Tournament

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

No. 4 Kansas is onto the second round of the NCAA tournament after an easy 87-53 win over No. 13 Northeastern in Round 1.

Dedric Lawson finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to help the Jayhawks (26-9) avoid any discussion of an upset Thursday in Salt Lake City. Kansas has now reached the round of 32 in 13 straight seasons following back-to-back first-round exits in 2005 and 2006.

The preseason No. 1 team in the country has had an up-and-down year but flexed its muscle in this one by holding Northeastern (23-11) to 28.6 percent shooting from the field, including 6-of-28 from three-point range.

Vasa Pusica averaged 17.8 points per game during the season but had just seven on 2-of-13 shooting in the Huskies final game of the season.

Dedric Lawson Keeps Kansas a Threat Despite Thin Roster

It's strange to see Kansas as a No. 4 seed, but this year hasn't gone as anticipated due to the attrition throughout the year.

Big man Silvio De Sousa was ruled ineligible for the season and then Udoka Azubuike went down for the year with a torn ligament in his hand.

Lagerald Vick then took a leave of absence from the team and did not return.

This took away potentially three important contributors as well as much-needed experience in Azubuike and Vick.

However, Dedric Lawson remained on the roster and he has been a dominant player throughout the season, which Northeastern saw first hand on Thursday.

The forward seemed to get whatever he wanted inside with the Huskies having no one to defend him:

He also stepped outside and finished 3-of-5 from three-point range:

Lawson finished the day with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding 11 rebounds to complete the double-double.

A good team can go a long way in the tournament, but a great player can win games all on his own as we've seen countless times in this event. Lawson is a great player who averaged a double-double and carried the Jayhawks to wins plenty of times during the year.

Of course, the rest of the rotation is hardly just there to watch.

Devon Dotson has really been coming on strong as of late and had 18 against Northeastern despite coming out for a leg injury at one point.

K.J. Lawson, Quentin Grimes and Ochai Agbaji are also talented players who can step up when needed and combined for 29 points and nine boards against the Huskies.

This group playing to its potential around Dedric Lawson can be enough to win at least another game if not more.

While Auburn is a tough matchup in Round 2, the squad sometimes struggles to defend the paint as seen by allowing 16 points to New Mexico State's Johnny McCants, his second-highest total of the year.

Dedric Lawson can thrive while keeping Kansas' season alive a little longer.

What's Next?

Kansas will move onto the next round to face No. 5 Auburn, which had a 78-77 win over No. 12 New Mexico State earlier Thursday.