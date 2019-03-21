March Madness 2019: What Channel Is truTV?

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

TruTV is one of four channels that will be airing NCAA tournament games during March Madness, including first-round play on Thursday.

Four NCAA tournament games have already been shown on truTV this year in the form of the "First Four" to determine the final four entrants into the NCAA tourney's Round of 64.

College basketball fans saw Fairleigh Dickinson, Belmont, North Dakota State and Arizona State earn their way in.

Among the other March Madness games that will air on truTV are first-round matchups such as Yale vs. LSU, Belmont vs. Maryland, Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Gonzaga and Baylor vs. Syracuse on Thursday.

If you're wondering how to find truTV and watch those games through your television provider, here is a truTV channel listing to reference:

AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)

Dish Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 183, Channel 683 (HD)

TruTV is also available through the following providers, but the channel numbers depends on your zip code, which you can find by clicking on each individual hyperlink:

NCAA tournament games on truTV can also be found streaming on SlingTV and PlayStation Vue.

Games not airing on truTV will be available on CBS, TNT and TBS, but if you don't want to miss a second of the madness, make truTV part of your rotation as well.