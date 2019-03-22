Argentina vs. Venezuela: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Argentina will feature against Venezuela in an international friendly on Friday, with Lionel Messi present in La Albiceleste's squad.

The match will take place at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Spain. Argentina then make the short hop to face Morocco away on Tuesday.

After losing 1-0 to Brazil through a last-minute goal in October, Argentina bounced back with two 2-0 wins over Mexico.

According to Marca's Juan Castro, Messi is set to feature on Friday but could miss his country's game in Morocco.

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT)/4 p.m. (ET)

Date: Friday, March 22

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports Connect, fuboTV (U.S.)

Odds: Argentina 1-4, Venezuela 10-1, draw 9-2 (via Oddschecker)



Preview

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

After a disappointing display at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Argentina hope to press the reset button on their fortunes this year.

Importantly for new coach Lionel Scaloni, Messi has opted to continue his international career despite regular disappointments.

At 40, the former Argentina assistant manager has taken the reins as the boss before his country embark on their 2019 Copa America campaign.

Argentina scrapped through qualification to reach Russia 2018, but due to their lofty reputation in South America, they will be one of the favourites to prevail at the 46th edition of the Copa, held in Brazil next summer.

The continent's teams have caught up with the Argentinians. As Brazil continue to build a new dynasty with Neymar at their core, Uruguay, Colombia and Chile are proving they are top-class opponents.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Venezuela's work ethic will challenge Argentina in the Spanish capital, but with Messi pulling the strings, the result should fall in Scaloni's favour.

The presence of Salomon Rondon and Tomas Rincon will give the Venezuelans a punchers chance against their illustrious opponents, but the minnows finished bottom of World Cup qualifying due to a lack of goals.

Rondon has featured as a regular for Newcastle United in the Premier League, scoring nine goals and providing five assists this term, but Argentina's defence are used to facing more prolific forward lines.

According to Ben Pringle of the Daily Express, Argentina will not have Sergio Aguero or Gonzalo Higuain at their service in Madrid. Mauro Icardi is also absent from the squad, with Nicolas Otamendi pulling out due to injury.

Angel Di Maria has also been forced to withdraw from Argentina's travelling party with a muscle injury, per Goal.