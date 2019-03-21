UFC, Holly Holm Agree to New 6-Fight Contract; Next Opponent Unknown

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has signed a new six-fight contract with the promotion, her agent, Lenny Fresquez, has confirmed.

Holm had two fights remaining on her previous contract, and Fresquez told ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani of their joy after coming to a new long-term agreement with the company: "I'm very happy with the deal. We worked feverishly with the UFC to get this done."

"We're ready to get to work," he added. "I'm sure the UFC will have some great plans to announce for Holly in the near future."

Holm, 37, holds a 12-4 mixed martial arts record (5-4 in the UFC) and defeated Megan Anderson via unanimous decision in her most recent fight at UFC 225 last June.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native bounced back after losing to Cris Cyborg in a unanimous decision in their UFC featherweight title bout at UFC 219 in December 2017.

There is yet to be a date confirmed for Holm's return to the Octagon after almost a year out of action, although there have been rumours of a meeting with Amanda Nunes, per Helwani.

Nunes reigns as champion in both the featherweight and bantamweight divisions following her first-round knockout of Cyborg at UFC 232 in December. Helwani recently extinguished speculation of a May fixture between the pair:

Holm's most famous moment came with her head-kick defeat of the previously untouchable Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015. She won the UFC bantamweight championship with that knockout but failed to defend it against Miesha Tate in her following fight.

Nunes, 30, is seven years Holm's minor, but she told MMAFighting.com in February that she could retire after fighting Holm:

A new long-term contract means that even in her advanced years, Holm could hope of launching another title run, perhaps at either featherweight or bantamweight.