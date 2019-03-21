NCAA Tournament 2019: TV Schedule and Picks for 1st-Round Contests

NCAA Tournament 2019: TV Schedule and Picks for 1st-Round ContestsMarch 21, 2019
Hopefully you've called out of work on Thursday and Friday, because a bunch of college basketball is on the way.
This is one of the best annual four-day stretches in all of sports, as the NCAA tournament gets underway with 16 first-round matchups over the next two days, followed by eight second-round games on both Saturday and Sunday.
The field stands at 64 teams after the First Four round, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
To make sure you don't miss any of the opening-round excitement, here's everything you need to know heading into the first round of March Madness, along with picks to help with any last-minute bracket decisions.
TV Schedule and Picks (Predicted Winners in Bold, All Times ET)
Thursday
No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville, 12:15 p.m., CBS
No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU, 12:40 p.m., truTV
No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn, 1:30 p.m., TNT
No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State, 2 p.m., TBS
No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 2:45 p.m., CBS
No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland, 3:10 p.m., truTV
No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas, 4 p.m., TNT
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette, 4:30 p.m., TBS
No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada, 6:50 p.m., TNT
No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky, 7:10 p.m., CBS
No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova, 7:20 p.m., TBS
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 7:27 p.m., truTV
No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan, 9:20 p.m., TNT
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford, 9:40 p.m., CBS
No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue, 9:50 p.m., TBS
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse, 9:57 p.m., truTV
Friday
No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati, 12:15 p.m., CBS
No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, 12:40 p.m., truTV
No. 14 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m., TNT
No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 2 p.m., TBS
No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 2:45 p.m., CBS
No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia, 3:10 p.m., truTV
No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Buffalo, 4 p.m., TNT
No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., TBS
No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State, 6:50 p.m., TNT
No. 16 North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke, 7:10 p.m., CBS
No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 3 Houston, 7:20 p.m., TBS
No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, 7:27 p.m., truTV
No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 9:20 p.m., TNT
No. 9 UCF vs. No. 8 VCU, 9:40 p.m., CBS
No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 9:50 p.m., TBS
No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:57 p.m., truTV
Preview
It's always tough for Nos. 15 and 16 seeds to notch wins in the NCAA tournament, but this year, that should be especially true. The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds all appear poised for solid tourney runs, and it would be quite surprising to see any upset in the first round.
However, there's always a chance for a major upset during March Madness, which is part of what makes the event so entertaining.
Take last year, for example. Virginia lost to UMBC in the first round, becoming the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed. Nobody saw that coming, but sure enough, that's what happened in the opening round of the tournament.
That should have this year's No. 1 seeds (Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga) aware of the possibility and motivated to prevent another No. 16 seed victory.
"I have watched enough over the years that, you know, I think probably reinforces the hope and the belief of the team that's in that 16 slot," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said during Wednesday's availability in Salt Lake City. "Those of us that have been in the 1 slot have fully understood that it could definitely happen and, obviously, it did happen."
Although there may not be a No. 16 seed winning again this year, there should be some upsets over the two days of first-round action.
No. 11 Belmont and No. 12 Murray State are prime candidates to pull off shocks on Thursday, and one of those schools could also be the Cinderella team for this year's tournament.
Belmont, which beat Temple in the First Four round, plays Maryland, while Murray State opens tournament play against Marquette.
