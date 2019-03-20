Video: Watch Shamorie Ponds Drain 3-Pointer from Logo for St. John's vs. ASU

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

  1. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  2. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  3. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  4. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  5. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  6. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  7. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  8. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  9. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  10. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  11. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  12. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  13. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  14. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  15. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  16. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  17. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever

Right Arrow Icon

The first half of a First Four showdown with Arizona State may not have gone the way St. John's would have wanted, but an early highlight out of Shamorie Ponds helped the Red Storm keep pace early on.

As time ran down on the shot clock on a possession in the opening minutes, Ponds showed off his range by pulling up from the logo.

That deep three evened the score at 8-8.

Ponds' highlight-reel shot would soon become a distant memory, though. The Sun Devils responded by scoring the next five points to spark a 16-2 run.

St. John's entered halftime trailing 38-25 despite 12 points from Ponds.

Related

    Make Your Picks Before the Madness Begins ⏰

    1st game tips off at 12:15PM ET

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Make Your Picks Before the Madness Begins ⏰

    1st game tips off at 12:15PM ET

    NCAA® March Madness® Bracket Challenge
    via NCAA® March Madness® Bracket Challenge

    Watch Live: ASU Dominating St. John's

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: ASU Dominating St. John's

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    NDSU Holds Off NC Central Late Surge

    North Dakota State to face Duke in round of 64

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NDSU Holds Off NC Central Late Surge

    North Dakota State to face Duke in round of 64

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    He May Be UK's Most Unlikely 1-and-Done

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    He May Be UK's Most Unlikely 1-and-Done

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report