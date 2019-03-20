Video: Watch Shamorie Ponds Drain 3-Pointer from Logo for St. John's vs. ASU

UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever Right Arrow Icon

The first half of a First Four showdown with Arizona State may not have gone the way St. John's would have wanted, but an early highlight out of Shamorie Ponds helped the Red Storm keep pace early on.

As time ran down on the shot clock on a possession in the opening minutes, Ponds showed off his range by pulling up from the logo.

That deep three evened the score at 8-8.

Ponds' highlight-reel shot would soon become a distant memory, though. The Sun Devils responded by scoring the next five points to spark a 16-2 run.

St. John's entered halftime trailing 38-25 despite 12 points from Ponds.