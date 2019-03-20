NCAA Scores 2019: March Madness Bracket, Schedule After First Four Results

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 64-team field for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament is now set after Arizona State knocked off St. John's by a score of 74-65 in the final First Four game on Wednesday night.

The Sun Devils were in complete control throughout, despite what the final score might indicate, as the Pac-12 will send a third team in the field to join Washington and Oregon.

Freshman star Luguentz Dort led the way with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while forward Zylan Cheatham recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Arizona State shot 44.9 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. On the flip side, St. John's shot a dismal 31.9 percent from the field and hit on just 8-of-31 (25.8%) from downtown.

Shamorie Ponds led the Red Storm with 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting. LJ Figueroa added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams had trouble taking care of the basketball in what turned out to be a sloppy game. The Sun Devils won despite 21 turnovers, while the Red Storm coughed it up 16 times.

The Sun Devils advance to face No. 6 seed Buffalo on Friday, which will give head coach Bobby Hurley a chance to face off against the Bulls team he led to the NCAA tournament in 2015 before taking the Arizona State job.

Current Buffalo head coach Nate Oaks was actually hired by Hurley during his time at the helm, so the two should have some insight into how the other will gameplan.

John Minchillo/Associated Press

In the first game of the night, North Dakota State snuck past North Carolina Central by a 78-74 margin.

The No. 16 seed out of the Summit League advances to take on the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils in the East region on Friday.

Junior guard Tyson Ward led the way for the Bison with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, adding six rebounds and three assists. He was joined in double-figures by Vinnie Shahid (14 points), Jared Samuelson (10 points) and freshman Sam Griesel (10 points) in a well-balanced offensive showing.

Meanwhile, the Eagles out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference got all 74 points from their five starters, with the bench attempting just three shots on the night.

Raasean Davis had a big night in the losing effort with 20 points and 16 rebounds, Larry McKnight matched him with 20 points of his own, Randy Miller Jr. chipped in 18 points on 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, and Jordan Perkins racked up 10 assists.

The Bison won a game as a No. 12 seed back in 2014 when they upset No. 5 Oklahoma and Buddy Hield.

They face a daunting uphill battle if they hope to make it to the weekend again.

With that, let's take a look at the updated bracket before the tournament kicks off in full on Thursday morning:

All stats courtesy of ESPN.com, unless otherwise noted.