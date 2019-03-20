Kyler Murray Rumors: GMs 'Wholeheartedly Convinced' QB Goes No. 1 in NFL Draft

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's starting to feel more likely with each passing day that Kyler Murray will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, virtually every general manager around the league is "wholeheartedly convinced" Murray will be selected by the Arizona Cardinals on April 25.

Rumblings about Murray being the Cardinals' preferred choice have picked up steam since the NFL scouting combine.

After Murray put to rest any questions about his size by measuring in at 5'10" and 207 pounds, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones (h/t NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman) reported people around the league "are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick" to the Cardinals.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray met with Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim on Oklahoma's campus Tuesday.

Murray had a meteoric rise over the past 12 months. The 21-year-old became Oklahoma's second straight Heisman Trophy winner, following Baker Mayfield in 2017, after throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in his first full season as a starting quarterback.