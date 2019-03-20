Kyler Murray Rumors: GMs 'Wholeheartedly Convinced' QB Goes No. 1 in NFL Draft

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's starting to feel more likely with each passing day that Kyler Murray will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, virtually every general manager around the league is "wholeheartedly convinced" Murray will be selected by the Arizona Cardinals on April 25. 

Rumblings about Murray being the Cardinals' preferred choice have picked up steam since the NFL scouting combine.

After Murray put to rest any questions about his size by measuring in at 5'10" and 207 pounds, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones (h/t NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman) reported people around the league "are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick" to the Cardinals. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray met with Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim on Oklahoma's campus Tuesday. 

Murray had a meteoric rise over the past 12 months. The 21-year-old became Oklahoma's second straight Heisman Trophy winner, following Baker Mayfield in 2017, after throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in his first full season as a starting quarterback.

