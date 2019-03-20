Making the Case for Each Bantamweight Contender After TJ Dillashaw Vacates Belt

0 of 4

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Early in 2019, UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw went down to flyweight to challenge Henry Cejudo for his belt. He was knocked out in the first round. As it would turn out, that would not be his only loss from that fight.

Wednesday morning, Dillashaw announced on Instagram that he was informed by USADA and the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) that there was an adverse finding with a test for the Cejudo fight. As such, Dillashaw voluntarily vacated the bantamweight title.

Thus, the bantamweight division has no champion and the sharks are beginning to circle as they prep for a feeding frenzy.

There will be plenty of fighters calling for the upcoming fight for the vacant title, but there are truly only a handful of fighters with a rightful claim for the opportunity. There are four who stand out above the rest in their bid to grab one of the two slots for an upcoming bantamweight championship bout.

Who are those four and who has the strongest claim to enter as a title challenger? Let's get right to answering those questions. Here is a look at four amazing challengers and making their case for a UFC title shot.