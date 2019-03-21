England vs. Czech Republic: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

David Ramos/Getty Images

England begin their 2020 UEFA European Championship campaign on Friday, with the Czech Republic visiting Wembley Stadium in Group A.

The Three Lions have made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League, and hope to build on that success with an opening-day win in Euro 2020 qualification.

The Czech team arrive in good form after two consecutive victories, but they appear weaker on the road.

Jaroslav Silhavy's side were beaten 5-1 by Russia in an international friendly last September, and England will believe they can score goals against their first group opponents.

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: ITV (UK); ESPN, Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK); WatchESPN, Univision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: England: 2-7, Czech Republic: 12-1, draw: 4-1

England have previously felt the pressure of producing a golden generation packed with talent, but expectations are running high for Gareth Southgate's team.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford have emerged as three of Europe's hottest talents, and the attacking trio will give the hosts multiple attacking options at the national stadium.

With Dele Alli, Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi also in the squad, Southgate truly has one of the most talented collectives in the championship.

Kane has become a talismanic figure for his country, and the Tottenham Hotspur ace has the leadership qualities required by England.

According to Matthew Treadwell of Sky Sports, Kane said he is pleased with how the England team have developed over the past 12 months.

"People expect us to do well and before the World Cup there were no expectations. It's great that we've turned that around and it's up to us as players to use that experience we have had to manage the expectations now. I think we have handled it [the weight of expectation] really well since the World Cup. I think we are the only team to get into the semi-finals of the World Cup to get through their Nations League group and we had probably one of the hardest groups out of the lot [Croatia and Spain]. That was big for us, to prove that wasn't just a one-off and that we are building for something really special in the future."

Kane's supporting cast is what makes this Three Lions side much stronger than previous incarnations.

Pep Guardiola has developed Sterling into a world-class attacker at Manchester City and Rashford is finally showing the promise he has as a No. 9 since the arrival of interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Czech Republic lack the quality they had of yesteryear, but they remain the biggest obstacle to England in the group phase.

The away side lack any star power. Southgate's men should dominate possession from the opening kick-off.

Patrik Schick is slowly developing into an impressive player for the Czech's, with the 23-year-old finding playing time in Serie A on loan at Roma.

He has only scored three goals in the Italian league this term, but matched that figure for his country in the Nations League.

The onus is on England to perform, and Southgate will play with control and discipline, despite his wealth of forward wizardry.

The Three Lions will expect to maintain a 100 per cent record throughout the group stages until the finals.