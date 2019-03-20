RJ Barrett, Ignas Brazdeikis Lead the Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

Canadian college basketball players are ready to take over March Madness. There are 133 Canadians who play D-I hoops, with RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis leading the way. Watch the video above for more about the Canucks' invasion.

       

