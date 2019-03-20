49ers Rumors: Top 2019 NFL Draft Prospect Nick Bosa to Dine with SF Brass

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly meet with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa following the Buckeyes' pro day on Wednesday.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Bosa and the Niners brass will have dinner together, although they won't discuss his pro-day performance since he is not participating after a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The 49ers own the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft and have a pass-rushing need, even after acquiring Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

Bosa missed all but three games at Ohio State last season after suffering a core muscle injury and then shutting himself down later in the campaign to focus on rehabilitation and the draft.

He showed no ill effects of the injury at the combine, as he posted the third-best 40-yard dash time among defensive linemen (4.79 seconds) and the best time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.14 seconds).

Bosa, whose older brother Joey stars for the Los Angeles Chargers, was dominant in limited action for the Buckeyes last season with 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. After a strong freshman campaign, he had his best year at OSU as a sophomore in 2017, registering 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks en route to being named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The Niners tied for 22nd last season in sacks with 37, and while they addressed that issue to some degree by trading for a Pro Bowl pass-rusher in Ford, they still need more help on the outside since 2017 No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas had just one sack last season.

With Bosa joining Ford and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who led San Francisco last season with 12 sacks, the 49ers would have one of the most fearsome defensive fronts on paper.

Bosa is a threat to go No. 1 overall to an Arizona Cardinals team that could use pass-rushing help as well, but the Cards have been heavily linked to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the 49ers will take Bosa second overall, which could mean a big step forward for San Francisco in 2019 provided quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon are ready to go after suffering season-ending knee injuries last season.