NFL Draft 2019 Rumors: Nick Bosa Won't Participate in Ohio State's Pro Day

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Add Nick Bosa to the growing list of top 2019 NFL draft prospects who will let their performance at the scouting combine stand as their official tape for teams to evaluate.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, NFL teams were informed after the combine that Bosa won't take part in any drills during Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday.

Skipping pro-day workouts has become a common occurrence for the top prospects in this year's draft. Quinnen Williams skipped Tuesday's even at Alabama, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary sat out last week's showcase because he was happy with what he did at the combine.

Like Williams and Gary, Bosa would have great difficulty improving his already-high draft stock. The Buckeyes star ranked in the top three among defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.79 seconds), three-cone drill (7.10 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.14 seconds).

B/R's Matt Miller projected Bosa would be selected No. 2 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in his post-combine mock draft.

The biggest thing Bosa had to show at the combine was that his body was back to 100 percent. The 21-year-old had core muscle surgery after suffering an injury against TCU last September. He appeared to leave little doubt about belonging in the conversation to be one of the top picks in April's draft.