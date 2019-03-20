Antoine Griezmann Has Had No Barcelona Talks Amid Transfer Rumours, Says Sister

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has not had any contact with Barcelona regarding a possible summer transfer, according to his sister.

The player was linked with a move to the Camp Nou ahead of the current campaign, but he eventually opted to sign a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, following Atletico's elimination from the UEFA Champions League against Juventus, speculation has intensified regarding a possible switch.

Speaking to L'Equipe (h/t Goal), Maud Griezmann said the player remains totally focused on his current club despite the rumours:

"That's right, Antoine is disappointed by this elimination, since one of his objectives while staying at Atletico was to win the Champions League in his stadium.

"But he is the same as his team-mates, coach, officials and fans. It's tiring to read new things every day about what my brother thinks and about whoever says they know what he's thinking.

"The only people who have been managing my brother's interests for two years are myself, my father, Alain, and our lawyer, Sevan Karian. If there is a club we are in contact with right now, it's Atletico Madrid and no other."

It was reported by ESPN FC's Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden that Griezmann wants to leave Atletico. It's added Barcelona no longer hold an interest in the France international and are more likely to pursue younger options to add depth to their forward line.

But according to L'Equipe (h/t French football writer Jeremy Smith), there is an interest from the Catalan club, as well as a release clause in Griezmann's contract:

Griezmann's future was one of the main transfer talking points of the summer of 2018, as he was linked to Barcelona earlier in the year and then throughout the FIFA World Cup, where he shone for France on their way to glory.

Eventually, he announced his decision to stay at Atletico and extend his contract in a television programme called "La Decision."

While the manner in which he reaffirmed his commitment to Atletico may have left Barcelona frustrated, Sid Lowe of the Guardian said he wouldn't be surprised if there was still interest from the Camp Nou:

The Atletico star recently spoke about a number of topics with Oh My Goal and described Ajax's Barcelona-bound midfielder Frenkie de Jong as the toughest opponent he has faced:

Barcelona would benefit from another high-class attacker. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez remain world-class operators, but aside from that duo they lack depth in the centre-forward positions.

Griezmann's intelligence, directness on the ball and versatility would make him a fine fit for the Blaugrana. Despite the most recent comments from his sibling, it appears we're set for another summer of speculation regarding the 27-year-old.