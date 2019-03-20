Printable NCAA Bracket 2019: Blank Downloadable Region-by-Region Sheet

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

College basketball fans are running out of time to fill out brackets, as the first round begins with 16 matchups on Thursday.

The NCAA tournament started with two First Four games on Tuesday, and two more will be played on Wednesday. However, Thursday marks the first day filled with March Madness games, and brackets must be submitted before the first matchup tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET.

So, if you haven't made March Madness predictions yet, now's the time to fill out a bracket.

Bracket

For a blank bracket to print and fill out yourself, go to NCAA.com.

Final Four Predictions

This year's NCAA tournament could be Duke's to lose. Coming off an ACC tournament championship, the Blue Devils are mostly healthy, with the dynamic freshman trio of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish all in the lineup.

Williamson missed the final five games of the regular season, but he returned for the ACC tourney and provided an immediate boost as Duke beat Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State on three consecutive days to win the tournament championship.

Now, the Blue Devils are the No. 1 overall seed and appear poised to make a run through the East region to the Final Four, if not deeper. Their biggest challenge will be a potential matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan State in the Elite Eight, but Duke should notch the victory in that scenario.

The ACC had a strong year, so it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see a second team from the conference make the Final Four along with Duke. That could be Virginia, which will be looking to avenge last year's team that lost to No. 16 seed UMBC in the first round.

Not only that, but the Cavaliers lost to Florida State in the ACC tournament semifinals, so they'll be looking to get back on track. That was only their third loss of the season, with the first two both coming against Duke.

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Virginia's region features a strong SEC team (Tennessee), a pair of Big Ten standouts (Purdue and Wisconsin) and the reigning national champion (Villanova). But the Cavaliers' strong defense should help it make a run to the Final Four.

Joining those two No. 1 seeds (Duke and Virginia) in the Final Four could be the No. 2 seeds from the bottom side of the bracket. Michigan (West region) and Kentucky (Midwest region) are strong perennial contenders that could make deep tournament runs.

The Wolverines' biggest threat will be No. 1 seed Gonzaga, which is the only team to beat Duke when the Blue Devils were at full strength this season. However, that was early in the campaign, and the Bulldogs are coming off a loss to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference tournament championship game.

Kentucky didn't win either the SEC regular-season championship or conference tournament title, marking the first time that happened since 2014. But the Wildcats should bounce back and beat No. 1-seeded North Carolina in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four.

Final Four picks: Duke, Virginia, Michigan and Kentucky