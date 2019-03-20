NCAA Tournament Bracket 2019: Predictions for Biggest Upsets of 1st Round

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The biggest upsets at the NCAA men's basketball tournament usually come out of nowhere.

Despite days of breaking down the bracket, we still sleep on programs that end up making headlines during the first round of the competition.

For example, few people predicted UMBC, Loyola-Chicago, Buffalo and Marshall would pick up first-round upsets in 2018.

All we can do until the start of play Thursday is guess which matchups will cause trouble to the top seeds and lead to stunning upsets.

2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Predictions for Biggest Upsets

(14) Northern Kentucky over (3) Texas Tech (West Region, Friday, 1:30 p.m. ET)

If you're looking for a bold upset pick that few others will make, this is it.

Northern Kentucky enters the NCAA tournament with little fanfare as a No. 14 seed, but the Horizon League tournament champion can shock No. 3 Texas Tech Friday afternoon.

The Norse are led by forward Drew McDonald, who is one of the better mid-major players you've never heard of.

The 22-year-old averages 19.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, and he's a 40.5 percent shooter from three-point range.

McDonald's size and shooting ability could stretch out the Red Raiders defense and allow other Northern Kentucky players to drive into the paint.

In total, the Norse have four players who average over 10 points per game, with guards Tyler Sharpe and Jalen Tate both averaging above 14 points per contest.

If McDonald occupies a defender or two, Tate can cut into the lane and either kick out to a teammate or take the ball to the hoop.

Tate comes into March Madness with at least three assists in each of his last seven games, and he handed out 19 assists at the Horizon League tournament.

Texas Tech proved it is susceptible to an upset in the Big 12 tournament after falling in the quarterfinals to West Virginia.

Although Jarrett Culver ended up with 26 points in that game, he did so by taking 24 shots.

If the Norse can frustrate him and force the Red Raiders into turnovers, like the Mountaineers did, they could come away with one of the most shocking wins of the first round.

No. 13 Northeastern over No. 4 Kansas (Midwest Region, Thursday, 4 p.m. ET)

We promise we're not purposely picking on the Big 12.

This upset selection has more to do with Kansas' season-long inconsistencies than anything.

Head coach Bill Self doesn't have his typical team mixed with experience and fresh young talent. Instead, he has a large crop of freshmen who are learning on the fly.

Self could end up starting four freshmen Thursday against Northeastern, with Dedric Lawson, who hasn't played in the NCAA tournament, as the only experienced player on the floor.

If Kansas once again hits a rough patch on the floor in which it fails to score or break away from Northeastern, the Huskies out of the Colonial Athletic Association could be in line for an upset.

Northeastern comes into the Big Dance with victories in 12 of its last 13 games, nine of which have been by double digits.

In Vasa Pusica and Jordan Roland, the Huskies have a solid scoring tandem that could put the Jayhawks under pressure from the first minute.

With no significant home-court advantage in Kansas' possession out in Salt Lake City, it could have trouble dealing with Northeastern.

Kansas has six defeats away from home since the start of Big 12 play, and although they have neutral-floor wins over Michigan State and Tennessee, those victories came before Udoka Azubuike and Lagerald Vick were lost for significant chunks of the regular season.

