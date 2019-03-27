Lakers News: LeBron James out vs. Jazz Because of Load Management

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced star LeBron James will miss Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz as part of his load management. 

This will be another missed game in a season full of them for the King. He missed all but one game in January with a groin injury and has sat out various contests throughout the year for rest.

This will be his third missed contest in a span of seven games.

His health is one reason he will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 season, which was his second in the league. The Lakers struggled without him and were unable to flip the switch when he returned, adding to what was already a frustrating season following inconsistent play, injuries and failed Anthony Davis trade talks.

James has still put up impressive numbers and is averaging 27.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists a night while making his 15th All-Star Game.

Los Angeles can turn toward Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson on the wing while James is sidelined, and there is no reason to rush him back with the playoffs no longer in the picture.

Related

    Buzz: Dame Wants to Stay with Blazers

    Opens the door for a supermax deal this summer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buzz: Dame Wants to Stay with Blazers

    Opens the door for a supermax deal this summer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Interesting Free Agent Not Named KD, Kyrie or Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Most Interesting Free Agent Not Named KD, Kyrie or Kawhi

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Remembering Kobe’s 60-Point Game to Finish Career

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Remembering Kobe’s 60-Point Game to Finish Career

    Bruno Manrique
    via ClutchPoints

    Inside Dirk, D-Wade’s Unlikely Rivalry

    😶 Didn't speak at 2007 AS weekend 👀 Wade mocked Dirk during 2011 Finals ➡️ Read about the improbable rivalry

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside Dirk, D-Wade’s Unlikely Rivalry

    😶 Didn't speak at 2007 AS weekend 👀 Wade mocked Dirk during 2011 Finals ➡️ Read about the improbable rivalry

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report