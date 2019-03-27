Lakers News: LeBron James out vs. Jazz Because of Load Management

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced star LeBron James will miss Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz as part of his load management.

This will be another missed game in a season full of them for the King. He missed all but one game in January with a groin injury and has sat out various contests throughout the year for rest.

This will be his third missed contest in a span of seven games.

His health is one reason he will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 season, which was his second in the league. The Lakers struggled without him and were unable to flip the switch when he returned, adding to what was already a frustrating season following inconsistent play, injuries and failed Anthony Davis trade talks.

James has still put up impressive numbers and is averaging 27.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists a night while making his 15th All-Star Game.

Los Angeles can turn toward Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson on the wing while James is sidelined, and there is no reason to rush him back with the playoffs no longer in the picture.