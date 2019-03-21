MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Traded in Blockbusters During 2019 Regular Season

0 of 10

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Opening Day of the 2019 Major League Baseball season is only a week away, but we're going to skip right past that and look ahead to the summer trade season.

Because teams used to be able to make trades via waivers in August, the July 31 trade "deadline" wasn't actually a deadline. But a new rule eliminated August trades, thereby cementing July 31 as the deadline to make moves. That should result in a greater sense of urgency for teams to sell and buy stars.

We've come to shine a light on 10 stars who could be moved in blockbuster deals this summer. The list mostly consists of pending free agents who might be rented out to contenders. There are also a handful of longer-term assets mixed in.

We'll move roughly in order of each player's likelihood to be moved.