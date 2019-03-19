Report: Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta Fight to Main Event UFC Fight Night 150

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: Donald Cerrone poses for a portrait backstage with his team during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to main event UFC Fight Night 150 in May. 

Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported the news Tuesday. Cerrone had been in negotiations for potential fights with Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, but Helwani reported "those talks never got far."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

