Report: Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta Fight to Main Event UFC Fight Night 150

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to main event UFC Fight Night 150 in May.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported the news Tuesday. Cerrone had been in negotiations for potential fights with Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, but Helwani reported "those talks never got far."

