NCAA Scores 2019: First Four Day 1 Results, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Belmont used a big second-half run to pull away from Temple in an 81-70 victory in First Four action of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Bruins went on a 20-5 run leading up to the under 4:00 TV timeout to take a 10-point lead, and the outcome of the game was never in doubt the rest of the way.

The win sets up a meeting with No. 6 seed Maryland on Thursday.

Credit Belmont for coming out on top despite a slow night offensively from star Dylan Windler.

The 6'8" senior averaged 21.4 points on 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc during the season, but he was limited to just five points on 2-of-7 shooting and 1-of-5 from deep. He still made an impact, though, pulling down 14 rebounds and tallying three steals.

Kevin McClain picked up the slack offensively with a game-high 29 points, while freshman center Nick Muszynski chipped in 16 points. There was some question whether Muszynski would be able to play after sitting out the championship game of the OVC tournament with an ankle injury.

On the Temple side, it was a tough end to the storied coaching career of Fran Dunphy, who heads into retirement after taking over for the legendary John Chaney in 2006.

Shizz Alston Jr. led the Owls with 21 points, though it that came on 8-of-22 shooting.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In the early game, Fairleigh Dickinson knocked off Prairie View A&M by a score of 82-76.

The NEC representatives advance to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West region on Thursday.

The Knights came out on top despite trailing seven points at halftime, exploding for 48 points after the break to come away with the victory.

Senior guard Darnell Edge was the Knights leading scorer during the regular season at 16.4 points per game, and he was the high man in this one as well, dropping 33 points on 7-of-9 from beyond the arc.

The Knights shot an efficient 54.5 percent on the night, with Jahlil Jenkins chipping in 22 points and six assists, while Mike Holloway (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Kaleb Bishop (10 points, 11 rebounds) each had a double-double in a well-balanced effort.

Meanwhile, the Panthers fell despite knocking down 15-of-29 three-point attempts on the night.

Gary Blackston had six of those triples and led the way with 23 points in the losing effort.

Updated 2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket

All stats courtesy of ESPN.com, unless otherwise noted.