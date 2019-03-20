NCAA Tournament 2019: Ranking the Most Likely Upsets in Round 1

0 of 7

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As we gear up for another exciting NCAA tournament, it's impossible not to wonder which school will be this year's Cinderella story.

Last year, it was Loyola-Chicago.

The Ramblers rode a No. 11 seed all the way to the Final Four, emerging from the wreckage of a South Regional that saw Virginia become the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed.

Every underdog tournament story begins with a first-round upset, and ahead we've ranked the seven most likely to watch for this Thursday and Friday.

For the sake of this discussion, the 8-9 and 7-10 matchups were not considered upset-worthy.

Matchups are ordered from least to most likely to occur.