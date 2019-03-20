Which NFL Teams Are Biggest Threat to Move Up in 2019 Draft?

0 of 7

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Every year, the NFL draft gets jumbled by teams that move up and down throughout the first round.

In 2018, the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets climbed into the top 10 so they could land their quarterbacks of the future. Those weren't the only moves, either. All told, 16 first-round picks changed hands (some multiple times) through a combination of pre-draft moves and trades during the selection process itself.

This year, which teams are loaded with enough draft capital to make moves of their own?