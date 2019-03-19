TMZ: Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Shoved Police Officers During Florida Bar Fight

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford allegedly shoved two police officers during an incident at a Florida bar on Friday, according to TMZ Sports.

Per the report, the 6'4", 290-pound lineman had to be restrained after he allegedly "aggressively put his hands" on a pair of officers who were making an arrest following a brawl involving eight to 10 people.

Per the report, Crawford and his associates got into an altercation with the Coyote Ugly Saloon staff in Panama City, Florida, last week. The brawl resulted in multiple injuries, with a bar employee suffering a broken foot, though there was no indication Crawford was injured.

Police were called to the scene as the situation escalated, and law enforcement said the fight was still ongoing when they arrived. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the 29-year-old Crawford "was a key player" in the violence.

Crawford was not arrested.

TMZ Sports reported that the incident was captured on the bar's surveillance video, although the footage has not been made public.

Crawford has spent the first six years of his career in Dallas, piling up 22 sacks in the process. The Cowboys captain had to leave a Dec. 23 contest because of a neck injury and subsequently missed the team's final game of the regular season.

He was able to appear in both of the team's postseason contests but was held without a sack against both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.