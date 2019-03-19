Drew McIntyre Impresses, Kurt Angle's Announcement Fails, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The March 18 episode of WWE Raw continued laying the groundwork for WrestleMania 35, featuring announcements for major matches at The Showcase of the Immortals and working overtime to put heat on a rising villain ahead of a high-profile fight with the company's franchise star.

Kurt Angle revealed the opposition for his retirement match, drawing harsh criticism across social media, while Drew McIntyre continued to wreak havoc as he eyes a showdown with Roman Reigns in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Batista explained his hatred for Triple H, and Finn Balor sought revenge for a losing the Intercontinental Championship to Bobby Lashley, with the assistance of Lio Rush, of course.

What about those four segments of Monday's show made them memorable or put them into perspective so close to the most prestigious pay-per-view extravaganza of the year? More importantly, how might they affect the WWE product on the Road to WrestleMania 35 on April 7?

Find out with this recap of the noteworthy broadcast.