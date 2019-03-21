Ranking Top Landing Spots for 2020 5-Star CB Kelee Ringo

0 of 7

Credit: 247Sports

This is one of the best years in recent memory for Arizona prospects, and nobody's recruitment is going to be hotter in the desert than Saguaro High School's Kelee Ringo.

The 5-star Scottsdale cornerback is a 6'2", 205-pound lockdown force, and everybody in the nation wants him. He's also the nation's top uncommitted defensive back, trailing only California's Elias Ricks, who already pledged to LSU.

Ringo's name has that superstar ring to it, and his game does, too. But where is he going to wind up?

It would be a massive coup for Herm Edwards' Arizona State Sun Devils or Kevin Sumlin's Arizona Wildcats to keep him at home, but Ringo has hardly mentioned either of his home state schools very often in interviews.

That's not really a surprise, either. Back in November, Arizona Republic reporter Richard Obert noted Ringo didn't have the Wildcats or Sun Devils in his top 15.

Also, it doesn't seem like distance is a factor for him. USCFootball.com's Gerard Martinez dropped a unique tidbit about his recruitment when he wrote, "Ringo's mother works for an airline and he has the ability to fly free, which means he will likely have a busy spring and summer touring college campuses."

With his attention currently focused away from Arizona, it's fair to wonder if his home state even has a shot. Let's take a look at the top landing spots for the dynamic, versatile defensive back who is going to make a coordinator very happy.