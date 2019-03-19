Printable NCAA Bracket 2019: Downloadable Sheet with Surefire Final Four Picks

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

There are 68 teams in the NCAA tournament field, and all of them are hoping to end the season with a national championship. However, only four teams will be making the trip to Minneapolis for this year's Final Four.

Before that point, there are sure to be exciting games and upsets, and perhaps even a Cinderella team will make it all the way to the Final Four or beyond. March Madness is one of the most unpredictable events in sport, which makes it an entertaining annual spectacle.

This year's Final Four will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time. The national semifinals will take place on April 6, followed by the national championship game on April 8.

Bracket

For a blank bracket to print and fill out yourself, go to NCAA.com.

Final Four Predictions

East: Duke

The No. 1 overall seed is coming in with momentum, as Duke, sparked by the return of star freshman forward Zion Williamson, won the ACC tournament championship to secure its top spot in the NCAA tourney.

"It feels great," Williamson said, according to The News & Observer. "It shows that all of our hard work is paying off, so let's dance."

The Blue Devils have an elite trio of freshmen in Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, and it's going to be difficult for teams to stop them, as long as those three stay healthy. Gonzaga is the only team that has beaten Duke when the Blue Devils were at full strength this season.

The biggest challenge for Duke in the East region will be No. 2-seeded Michigan State, which has won 10 of its last 11 games including the Big Ten tournament championship game. However, the Blue Devils will beat the Spartans in the Elite Eight, making it to the Final Four for the first time since 2015, when they also won the national title.

South: Virginia

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Virginia will also represent the ACC in the Final Four, rebounding from a loss in its conference tournament semifinals to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

The Cavaliers have lost only three games this season—two against Duke and one against Florida State. But they won't have to face either of their ACC rivals in the South region, which features Tennessee (No. 2 seed), Purdue (No. 3) and Kansas State (No. 4), as well as the defending national champion, Villanova (No. 6).

Virginia ranks first in the country in scoring defense (55.1 points allowed per game), and it will rely on that to make the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

West: Michigan

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Michigan has lost three of its last seven games, but all three were against Michigan State, including one in the Big Ten tournament championship game. But luckily for the Wolverines, the Spartans are in a different region, so they wouldn't have to face them until the Final Four, if both teams made it.

However, Michigan has other competition in the West region such as Gonzaga (No. 1 seed), Texas Tech (No. 3) and Florida State (No. 4).

The Wolverines have shown their potential of being a top team, as they won 20 of their first 21 games this season, a stretch that included victories over Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue. They'll get back on track to begin the NCAA tournament and return to the Final Four for the second straight year.

Midwest: Kentucky

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky's dominance ended in the SEC as it didn't win the conference tournament championship for the first time since 2014. However, the Wildcats can still have a successful season by reaching the Final Four.

Before losing to Tennessee in the SEC tourney semifinals, Kentucky had won 17 of their previous 19 games. The only teams it lost to during that stretch were Tennessee and LSU, both of which are in different regions in the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats' biggest threat in the Midwest region will be No. 1-seeded North Carolina. However, they beat the Tar Heels on Dec. 22, and they'll do so again in the Elite Eight round.