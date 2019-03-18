Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Chiefs Safety Eric Berry to Visit Dallas in Free Agency

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Free-agent safety Eric Berry will meet with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Berry earlier this month, saving $9.5 million toward their 2019 salary cap in the process. Between 2010 and 2016, Berry was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He was limited to three combined appearances in 2017 and 2018, however.

The Chiefs also signed Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million deal.

Berry's accolades speak for themselves. But he ruptured his Achilles tendon in September 2017, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last September that Berry was dealing with Haglund's deformity, which Garafolo described as "a bone spur that basically digs into the Achilles."

Berry didn't make his 2018 debut until Kansas City's Week 15 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 13. He had 11 combined tackles in two regular-season games and made six combined tackles in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game defeat to the New England Patriots.

K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire argued in February that Dallas had an "essential" need to add a new strong safety this offseason. Jeff Heath, last year's starting strong safety, earned a 56.4 overall grade on Pro Football Focus, good for 81st.

Berry is the best strong safety still on the free-agent market, and his Achilles problems likely mean he'll have to settle for a relatively inexpensive short-term contract.

If that proves to be the case, then it would be good news for the Cowboys, who have a little over $21.8 million in available cap space.