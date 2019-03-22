Each MLB Team's Huge Question Heading into Opening Day 2019

0 of 30

Morry Gash/Associated Press

In a perfect world, none of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball would have any lingering question marks in the home stretch to Opening Day on March 28.

But when has the world ever been perfect?

We're here to look at each team's biggest unanswered question as a new season looms. Some are as simple as which players are going to fill which roles. Others concern the health and/or playing ability of star players. Still others concern possible roster construction faults.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.