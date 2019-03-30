Luka Doncic out vs. Thunder with Thigh Injury, Mavericks Plan to Be 'Cautious'

DENVER, CO - MARCH 14: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on against the Denver Nuggets on March 14, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks rookie phenom Luka Doncic will miss Sunday's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena because of a right thigh contusion he suffered after getting hit on the knee during Thursday's clash with the Miami Heat.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News provided the update on Saturday from Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle, who noted the team will use a "cautious approach" with the budding star.

Doncic, 20, is the clear front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award this season, averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three. He's quickly become the face of the franchise, and the future pairing of Doncic and Kristaps Porzingisafter the latter was traded from the Knicksis an exciting one for the Mavericks.

Doncic has impressed with his playmaking, clutch scoring and ability to create separation on his step-back jumpers. While he has athletic limitations and his defense and three-point shooting are works in progress, Doncic is far more polished than a 20-year-old rookie has any business being. 

And ESPN's Mike Schmitz even believes Doncic should be a future MVP candidate:

"He has all the attributes of a future MVP candidate so long as he commits himself to working on his body. We were quite bullish on Doncic coming into the draft, given his talent, experience and EuroLeague success, but he has exceeded even our expectations, especially with regards to creating high percentage offense against some of the NBA's elite defenses."

The future is bright, in other words.

As for the present, Dorian Finney-Smith will likely return to the starting lineup with Doncic out of the lineup, while Courtney Lee should see his minutes increase off the bench.

