AJ Styles, Kurt Angle's WrestleMania Opponent, More in the Mar. 18 WWE Roundup

AJ Styles Re-Signing with WWE

The scuttlebutt of AJ Styles heading to AEW appears to be unfounded.

PWInsider reported Styles has either already agreed to a new contract with WWE or will shortly (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc).

Styles has been with WWE since making his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, quickly establishing himself as one of the top draws in the company. He's been a SmackDown Live staple since the brand split from Raw, and the program has been known as the "House That AJ Styles Built."

That moniker has been challenged by Randy Orton in the build to their WrestleMania feud. Styles did not so much build SmackDown Live as much as rejuvenated it from the dormant, Raw Junior program it used to be.

Styles sticking around also makes sense for himself, both from a financial and exposure standpoint. No one quite knows what AEW is or will be at this point, and jumping to an unknown at 41 years old is a lot different than doing it at age 25.

Odds are Styles looked to negotiate a contract that allows him to work fewer live shows, preserving his body and making his travel schedule easier.

Shelton Benjamin, Kurt Angle Set for WrestleMania?

Angle announced last week that he would have his "farewell" match at WrestleMania.

The only question left remaining was his opponent. John Cena dropped a hint that it may be him on his Instagram feed, though it appears there is another idea on the books.

Shelton Benjamin and Angle had the following exchange on Twitter that seemed to indicate they could be the WrestleMania pairing WWE has in mind:

Benjamin and Charlie Haas cut their teeth in WWE together in the Team Angle stable. Benjamin and Haas later formed the World's Greatest Tag Team after their break from Angle.

Like Angle, Benjamin recently rejoined WWE after a lengthy hiatus. He re-signed with the company in 2017 but had essentially been off television until showing up last week and attacking Seth Rollins from behind.

Perhaps his involvement in that angle—heh—was a prelude to a program with his WWE mentor.

Or, maybe we're all getting worked and it'll be Angle-Cena after all.

DJZ Signs with WWE

Former Impact X-Division champion DJZ is headed to WWE. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co confirmed news initially reported by PWInsider.

DJZ was part of Impact Wrestling from 2011-2018, where he became a star for his high-flying antics. Davis reported DJZ still has independent dates remaining, so he will not be immediately making his debut.

Odds are he will do NXT for a stretch before being groomed to be part of 205 Live.