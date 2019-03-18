Report: Eden Hazard Transfer Bid from Real Madrid Rejected; Chelsea Want €100M

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 18, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Eden Hazard of Chelsea looks on during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly had a bid for Eden Hazard rejected by Chelsea, who want €100 million (£85 million) for their Belgium international.

Although Chelsea do not want to lose the 28-year-old, they are willing to "accept significant transfer fees" for Hazard, according to Duncan Castles at the Daily Record.

The Chelsea forward has so far refused to extend his current deal that expires in June 2020, leading Chelsea to believe "a sale may be the only viable economic option open," per the report.

   

