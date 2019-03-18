Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Cut by Bengals After 7 Seasons with Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict walks the field during practice before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals released linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Monday after seven seasons with the franchise.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the Bengals had been trying to trade Burfict but released him when they were unsuccessful.

Burfict, 28, has played his entire career with the Bengals. He's been mostly solid when on the field but has struggled mightily with injuries throughout his NFL tenure. After playing in 16 games each of his first two NFL seasons, Burfict has missed at least five to injury in each of the last five years.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

