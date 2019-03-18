Neymar Transfer Reportedly Targeted by Real Madrid amid Eden Hazard Rumours

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar as well as Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window.

Neymar has welcomed interest from Los Blancos but does not want the pressure of being "the only high-profile recruit" at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Duncan Castles at the Daily Record.

Real Madrid have already made an offer to Chelsea for Hazard that has been rejected, but Chelsea are aware they may have to sell the Belgian if he refuses to extend his current contract, per the report.

Neymar has starred for PSG since joining from Barcelona in 2017 and has helped the French club maintain domestic dominance:

However, the club's exit from the UEFA Champions League to Manchester United at the last-16 stage has brought fresh speculation over his future.

According to AS (h/t The Sun's Anthony Chapman), both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are keen to leave the French club because of their failure in Europe.

The Brazilian has done little to dampen speculation when asked about his future and has said he is attracted to Los Blancos in an interview with Globo TV (h/t Will Kent at Goal).

"Real is one of the biggest clubs in the world," he said. "Everyone that is followed by Real Madrid would feel attracted to play there, but I am happy in Paris. But no one knows the future, I am not saying that I will play for Real Madrid."

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has made it clear what he thinks of Neymar and Mbappe:

The Spanish giants are expected to invest heavily in the summer after bringing Zinedine Zidane back to the club as manager.

The Frenchman agreed to return less than a year after departing because a squad overhaul is planned, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent:

Real Madrid are planning to spend £300 million and could look to bring in three big names, with Neymar, Mbappe, Hazard and Christian Eriksen all targets, per Delaney.

The club's failure to bring in a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo has hurt Madrid this season, and it looks likely Los Blancos' priority will be to bring in high-profile attacking reinforcements in the summer window.