NCAA Bracket 2019: The Secret Formula for Picking a Winner

Lee Luther Jr./Associated Press

If you start filling out your bracket from the first round and work your way in toward the championship, you'll inevitably get caught up in the momentum of advancing certain high seeds. Before you know it, you'll have a Final Four by default. But will it reflect the four teams you really want there?

The smartest way to fill out your bracket may be to choose the four teams you know objectively—through data and season performance—have the best chance of making it to the Final Four and plugging them in first and then working backward to the first round.

That way, you won't get locked into advancing No. 1 Virginia or No. 2 Tennessee without first considering that under head coaches Tony Bennett and Rick Barnes, respectively, neither team has made it to a Final Four.

In essence, what we're suggesting here is to consider which team you think is the strongest in each region (based on KenPom.com rankings, NET rankings, historical trends or your own eyeballs) and plug them into your Final Four—then construct the rest of your bracket around them.

Here are the numbers of each seed's Final Four appearances dating back to 1985, when the tournament expanded to 64 teams, via NCAA.com. As you'll see, No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds are still in play for the Final Four, especially if those teams fit the rest of the rules we'll go over.

No. 1: 56

No. 2: 28

No. 3: 16

No. 4: 13

No. 5: 6

No. 6: 3

No. 7: 3

No. 8: 5

No. 9: 1

No. 10: 1

No. 11: 4

No. 12: 0

No. 13: 0

No. 14: 0

No. 15: 0

No. 16: 0

The success of those No. 1 seeds sure seems convincing, doesn't it? Well, keep reading for why you want to avoid going all-in on top seeds in the Final Four.