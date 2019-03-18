March Madness Bracket 2019: TV Coverage, Live-Stream Schedule, Tournament Odds

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The opening weekend of the NCAA men's basketball tournament requires a multiple-screen experience.

Even with the staggered start times in the first and second rounds, a second, third or fourth screen can be in use to keep an eye on games, especially if you wagered money on them.

When it comes to the betting odds for March Madness, you can bet on numerous things, including the champion, Final Four teams and, of course, the single games themselves.

2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket

TV and Live-Stream Coverage

The opening weekend of the NCAA tournament can be viewed on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

The full listings for Thursday and Friday's games can be found here on NCAA.com.

CBS will televise the Final Four April 6 and 8 from Minneapolis.

If you are in need of a live stream for any of the March Madness contests, you can tune into March Madness Live.

Tournament Odds

Duke stands out right away on the odds chart since there's a large gap between it and the other NCAA tournament favorites.

Since the Blue Devils still have decent odds, they are worth a wager given how well they played in the ACC tournament with Zion Williamson back from injury.

Bettors might have trust issues with Virginia, who fell in the ACC tournament semifinals and lost in the first round as a No. 1 seed in 2018, but if you believe in Tony Bennett's team, it's worth a wager.

North Carolina and Gonzaga are strong No. 1 seeds with a plethora of talent capable of making a push to the final as well, which is why they sit behind Duke and Virginia on the odds chart.

If you're looking for a dark-horse team to ride to the championship, keep an eye on Virginia Tech, who beat Duke when it was without Williamson.

In that matchup, the Hokies were also shorthanded, as guard Justin Robinson, who is going to play in the Big Dance, was out injured.

Outside of Duke's bracket, Florida State is worth a look because it returned the majority of the team that made it to the Elite Eight in 2018.

Houston didn't attract a ton of the national spotlight during the regular season, but it's worth a small bet at 30-1 odds because it only lost three games.

The Cougars have a difficult draw with Iowa State and Kentucky in their half of the Midwest Region, but the No. 3 seed could surprise some people with its performance.

While a long-shot bet on a team with long odds could be worth a small wager, it's wise to keep the money you bet on championship odds away from double-digit seeds.

