Anonymous NFL Draft Source: Montez​ Sweat's Heart Condition 'Wouldn't Stop Us'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Montez Sweat was diagnosed with a heart condition at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, but it does not appear to be having any effect on his draft stock.

Teams have compared the situation favorably to Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who had to leave the 2018 combine after being diagnosed with a heart condition, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

“It is something to monitor, but it wouldn’t stop us from drafting Sweat,” an NFL source said. “Hurst was off our board. Sweat will probably need regular checkups.”

Sweat has not disclosed the medical condition, but Brugler reported it's not considered serious, and he “hasn’t had any past episodes or episodes in his family."

The Mississippi State product put on a show at the combine, posting a 4.41-second time in the 40-yard dash on a 6'6", 260-pound frame. He's considered one of the best athletes in this class and posted 22.5 sacks over his final two collegiate seasons.

All of that was good enough to make him a near-lock for the first round, though it's unclear how the heart condition will affect his draft position.

"He has terrific length with 35¾-inch arms, posted a good seven-second three-cone and showed some power with his 10-foot-5 broad jump and 36-inch vertical jump," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "Combined with a very good week at the Senior Bowl in January, Sweat is making himself some money."

If the heart condition winds up swaying some teams to move him down their board, Sweat could be one of the biggest steals in the draft. He has elite production at a Power Five level, good size for his position and is one of the best athletes at the defensive end spot in recent memory.