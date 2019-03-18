Final Four Predictions 2019: Picks, Best Odds to Win National Championship

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

There is plenty of money to be made on the favorites to win the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Even No. 1 overall seed Duke possesses favorable title odds that would land you a profit if you splash money on the Blue Devils.

Most of the other No. 1 and No. 2 seeds sit beneath Duke on the odds chart, but there's a significant gap between the Blue Devils and the rest of the field.

Whether the gap between Duke and everyone else translates to the court remains to be seen, but just in case another team wins the championship, you should spread your money out a bit since the odds are long for so many programs.

2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Championship Odds

Odds via Oddschecker.

Duke (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Gonzaga (+850)

Virginia (+1100)

Michigan (+1300)

Kentucky (+1400)

Tennessee (+1600)

Michigan State (+1800)

North Carolina (+1800)

Best Odds

Duke (+200)

It's a bit surprising that Duke's odds aren't lower going into the Big Dance.

The No. 1 overall seed has been designated as the favorite to win the national championship for most of the season, which is why its odds are so much better than any other team.

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Still, at +200, Duke is a solid bet because a wager on Mike Krzyzewski's team will bring in a nice haul of winnings.

Since so many people are expected to drop a bet on the Blue Devils, we suggest you get them at +200 while you can before the line drops ahead of the first round.

The more intriguing game to play with Duke throughout the tournament involves the spreads, as it should be a massive favorite over a handful of opponents.

If you're willing to back Duke in every game as well, you're likely going to be rooting for blowout victories out of Zion Williamson and Co.

Michigan (+1300)

Any of the No. 2 seeds are capable of advancing past the top seeds in their respective brackets, but we like Michigan's chances the most.

The Wolverines boast a solid inside-outside combination on the court and have one of the top head coaches in men's basketball in John Beilein.

At +1300, the 2018 runner-up deserves consideration because the odds are so long compared to Duke and other No. 1 seeds.

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Wolverines might experience some difficulty reaching the Elite Eight out of the South Region, but if they play up to their potential, they can blow past any program in their half of the bracket.

An Elite Eight matchup with Gonzaga would be one for the ages, as both teams possess depth and experience on college basketball's biggest stage.

The reward for defeating Gonzaga would be a Final Four showdown with Duke, and although they would be the underdog, the Wolverines are one of a few teams in the nation who could give the Blue Devils a test thanks to Ignas Brazdeikis, Zavier Simpson and Jordan Poole and others.

Final Four Picks

Duke, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia

Rarely does the Final Four feature a collection of top seeds, but that's what we're banking on this year.

Duke, North Carolina and Virginia have all shown flashes of dominance throughout the season and will back up their No. 1 seeds with commanding victories on their way to Minneapolis.

Michigan faces a tough task in the Elite Eight against Gonzaga, but we're banking on the Wolverines to find another gear in March yet again to make it back to the Final Four.

